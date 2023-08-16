Riders battle quarterback shuffle following Fine's injury

Wednesday was the first day the Saskatchewan Roughriders practiced since losing quarterback Mason Fine to injury and acquiring Antonio Pipkin.

Head coach Craig Dickenson said it’s a challenge because quarterbacks take time to develop a rhythm.

“We’re hoping to get as much rhythm as possible with Jake [Dolegala] and with Shea [Patterson] but, you know, that’s something that just has to come with time,” he said.

Since Mason Fine took over for Trevor Harris, Jake Dolegala has been listed as the backup, which left Shea Patterson primarily as the short yardage quarterback.

On Wednesday, it was Dolegala who took reps with the starters. It is expected he will get the start this week against the BC Lions.

“[We’re] not going to name a starter just yet but he [Jake] took most of the reps today,” shared Dickenson.

However, receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker was asked about Dolegala at practice on Wednesday and his response seemed a little more clear.

“He’s the man. He’s the guy, he’s getting the start this week and, you know, guys have always looked up to him. He’s a leader in the room,” said Schaffer-Baker.

Schaffer-Baker could potentially make his season debut this weekend as he was seen practicing with the starters on Wednesday.

“I’m taking one day at a time and just seeing how I’m feeling. The original date has always been Labour Day so I’d say I’m feeling ahead of things,” he said.

The Riders will head into a bye-week following Sunday’s game. Dickenson is optimistic they will have Fine back in time for Labour Day as well.

Meanwhile, newly acquired quarterback Antonie Pipkin made his debut in the green and white on Wednesday.

“Everything that happened before I got here, I can’t speak [on]. All I can do is everything in my power to help this team move forward. That is the ultimate goal,” said Pipkin on joining the Riders midway through the season.

Dickenson said they acquired Pipkin because they needed to have a third quarterback due to Fine’s injury.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to do in short yardage but we needed a guy with experience, a guy that’s been in the league, knows the motions and knows the nuances of the game. We’re happy to have him,” he said.

Pipkin was asked about potentially becoming the short yardage quarterback this week and if he would be able to step in such a short time.

“Absolutely. Mostly short yardage I would say it’s an attitude. It’s an attitude of this isn’t a playoff. If you put on tape and you get stopped, other teams see that,” he shared. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve said about, it’s an attitude to get the job done.”