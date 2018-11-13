

The Saskatchewan Roughriders cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday morning following their loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West semifinal on Sunday afternoon.

The Bombers beat the Riders 23-18.

The team is now getting set for the off-season.

There are a lot of players on the roster set to become free agents in February, including Zach Collaros, Brandon Bridge, Willie Jefferson and Sam Eguavoen. Marcus Thigpen was signed to a contract extension on Tuesday morning.

Bridge told reporters on Tuesday that patience will be key to the Riders success next year if he stays with the team.

“Roll with me in the good times and the bad,” he said.

Bridge took a hit to the head in Sunday’s game. He said he is “fine” and that he would have been able to play this weekend if the team had advanced to the West final.

Head coach and GM Chris Jones said the team isn’t just competing with other CFL teams to re-sign players. The NFL and the newly formed American Football League will also be looking at the players.