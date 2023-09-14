Riders' Dolegala and Elks' Ford prepare for first career starts against one another

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks take to the field on Friday for their third and final regular season clash, it will be two new quarterbacks going head to head.

Both Elks’ quarterback, Tre Ford, and Riders’ Jake Dolegala, are making their first career starts against one another.

Tre Ford is Edmonton’s third starting quarterback of the season. He has turned a lot of heads lately after taking over as the starter in Edmonton back in August and helped the team boast a 3-1 record in their last four games.

The Canadian quarterback has thrown for 990 yards, six touchdowns and three picks this season. He’s also ran for 401 yards and two touchdowns.

Dolegala has been put in a similar situation after both Trevor Harris and Mason Fine were sidelined with injuries, he is now also his team’s third starting quarterback of the 2023 season.

“I wouldn’t say I’m comparing myself because you know each of us are individuals. But it’s been great to see the success of these young guys in the league. I think it’s good for the league,” Dolegala, 26, said of Ford who is 25.

“We’re making of the most of [our] opportunities, through and through across the board. I’m just excited for all of them individually. I think it’s great for the game,” Dolegala added.

Saskatchewan’s defence knows they have their work cut out for them this week with Ford.

“The mobility pops out immediately. The escapability, he’s a guy that can get out of the pocket and make you pay for sure. But not as much getting out of the pocket, he can also break 50-60 yard touchdowns,” said defensive lineman, Micah Johnson.

“Anytime you’re playing a mobile quarterback like that, you have your work cut out [for you]. You can’t take as much risk just because he’s so athletic. If I go left, he’ll go right, or vice versa. So it’s a little bit more of a basketball game you have to play with him,” described Johnson.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) gains some yards on the ground during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

“Coming out of Waterloo we looked at his [stats]. When he’s in shotgun, he’s really good and that’s what the CFL is, it’s a shotgun league. So I’m not surprised he’s been successful, I’m surprised he’s been as successful as he is, so soon,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

It is not lost on the way Ford has helped create a spark in Edmonton on a team that began the season 0-9.

“It’s almost he came in and kind of revived the franchise a little bit. I’m happy they won some games so I think its dope for them. I think it’s real great for the organization,” said Johnson.

“He’s a good quarterback. I’m happy to see there’s a Canadian out there that’s back there in that position. But at the same time he’s our enemy and we want to get after him for sure,” said Lake Korte-Moore.

This game will mark the third and final time the Riders will play the Elks in the regular season.

Saskatchewan won both matchups so far but my mere margins and in the final moments of each game. 17-3 in Week 1 and 12-11 in Week 5.

“I think they’re a good team. I think they matchup well with us and we with them. So I think you’re going to see another knock down, drag out game, that’s going to come down to the wire,” said Dickenson.

Kickoff for Friday’s game is 7:30 pm on TSN.