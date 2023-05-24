Riders' Jake Dolegala found not guilty of impaired driving

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala was found not guilty of impaired driving in Regina Provincial Court this week.

A trial for the 26-year-old pivot from Hamburg, N.Y. began on May 18 and after a review of evidence provided, a not-guilty verdict was read on Tuesday by Judge Noah Evanchuk, a representative from Regina Provincial Court said.

Dolegala had been charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle while having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of more than .08.

Evanchuk ordered a stay of proceedings on Thursday for the charge of operating a vehicle while having a BAC of more than .08.

According to a 2022 RCMP news release, police received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 reporting a possible impaired driver at a business in Emerald Park, Sask. just east of Regina.

Dolegala revealed to the Saskatchewan Roughriders the next day that he had been charged and also issued an apology to the public via the media.

The Riders suspended Dolegala for one game for violating the team’s code of conduct.

Dolegala completed 16 of 35 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown in 2022 and is competeing for the backup quarterback position at the team's 2023 training camp in Saskatoon.