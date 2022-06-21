Riders' Logan Bandy to replace injured Clark at centre

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will start 2021 draft pick Logan Bandy at Centre on Thursday against the Montreal Alouettes, following an injury to veteran starter Dan Clark.

“Bandy’s smart! He played an entire year of University there, he was centre all of camp, so we’ll try to keep it simple for him but I think he’s going to do alright,” said head coach Craig Dickenson.

Clark revealed he had surgery on a broken leg over the weekend, after he was carted off the field in the final minutes of the Riders’ win over Edmonton on Saturday.

The veteran lineman said he broke his fibula and shifted his anklebone in a tweet. Surgery was completed on Sunday afternoon.

Now 2021 fifth round draft pick Logan Bandy will replace Clark at centre. The rookie has dressed for both games this season but will make his first start with the green and white on Thursday.

“I think my biggest attribute is my confidence. I’m coming into this situation and I’m confident that I’m going to play well and I know the guys around me got me. So I’m excited to be physical out there and just play football,” said Bandy.

Clark, who has played his entire 10-year career in Saskatchewan and is the only remaining player from the 2013 Grey Cup Champion team, plays a pivotal role on the team with his extensive experience.

“He’s been the only player that’s been there in the lineup for all 31 of my starts and he means a lot to me having been the only voice behind me this entire time,” said quarterback, Cody Fajardo.

“He’s for sure the dad of the team. Not just the O-line, the whole team. The advice he brings is all those years built up,” said Ferland.

The 34-year old has appeared in 127 CFL games. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and the team’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2019 and 2021.

“It’s heartbreaking right? It didn’t even feel like a win at the end of all that because that’s all you’re thinking about at the end of that,” said offensive lineman, Logan Ferland.