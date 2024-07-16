Riders' O-lineman Hardrick out long-term with quad injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman, Jermarcus Hardrick, will be out long-term with a quad injury he sustained in Saturday’s loss to the B.C. Lions.

“We’re not going to rule out [until] the end of the year. But it’s going to be long-term. So it’s unfortunate for him, it’s unfortunate for everybody obviously,” Head coach, Corey Mace told reporters following practice on Tuesday.

“It’s a big piece of us. He means a lot to us. And it’s just a loss of words,” shared fellow offensive lineman, Trevor Reid.

Hardrick was seen on crutches hanging out inside the teams “tunnel” as he took in practice and even loudly cheered his teammates on.

“Talking with him, he’s going to do his rehab and stuff here. So having that personality around is still huge for us as a team,” Mace explained.

Mace also said Hardrick will most likely need surgery. In the meantime Canadian Football League (CFL) rookie Jacob Brammer was seen in Hardrick’s place at right tackle at Tuesday’s practice.

“He’ll get a nod at that. We have some other guys that have some playing experience, and other guys that are chomping at the bit as well,” Mace added. “We’re going to start there with our eyes on Brammer and see where that goes. But he looked great today.”

Brammer has not suited up since the pre-season but says he fees he’s made massive strides in his game since then.

“I feel like since the pre-season I’ve changed a lot for my game. Just not necessarily being as aggressive but just waiting to throw my punches whenever I need to and things like that,” Brammer shared.

But he also touched on what Hardrick has done for him since he joined the green and white.

“He’s a leader for sure. He’s taken a lot of us young guys in and showed us a lot of tips and tricks. So he’s done a lot more than we could’ve asked for,” Brammer added.

The offensive line was already struck by a major quad injury when Philip Blake was sidelined earlier this year and is also out long-term. On Tuesday, the Roughriders announced they had signed American offensive lineman, Nick Jones.

Jones played 32 games with Mississippi State, including 25 starts from 2021 to 2023.