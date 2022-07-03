Riders ride big third quarter to victory over Alouettes
Riders ride big third quarter to victory over Alouettes
The Saskatchewan Roughriders offence caught fire in the third quarter and burned the Alouettes for 21 points in a 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
The Riders got touchdowns from Jamal Morrow, Cody Fajardo, and Kian Schaffer-Baker in the span of 7:58 in the third quarter en route to victory. Second-year running back Jamal Morrow eclipsed the 100-yard rushing plateau (103) for the second time in four games.
“Goes to show that when we get hot, we can be a really good team and all we’re trying to do is keep pace in the west.” Said Fajardo after the game.
“We just played better. Not perfect. I was really proud of them. They came out in the third quarter and played like we wanted to.” Head Coach Craig Dickenson added. “The second half, I challenged them to show me their character, win lose or draw, play as hard as you can and leave it all out there and they went out there and really did the job.”
The Roughriders defence enjoyed a big bounce-back from a week ago. Anthony Lanier recorded three quarterback sacks, while Pete Robertson finished with a pair of sacks on quarterback Trevor Harris. Robertson now has seven quarterback sacks in the team’s first four games, this season.
“Coach put a big emphasis on rushing as one and I was just so happy to see everyone getting sacks, having fun and getting the win.” Lenier said after the game of his three sack performance.
Emerging star returner Chandler Worthy scored the Alouettes only touchdown of the half on an 84 yard kick return, as he wound and weaved his way though a field of green defenders. The score put the visitors up 10-7.
The Riders scored the game’s first touchdown when Cody Fajardo connected with Regina product Mitchell Picton on an eight yard strike. The play was set up by a 40 yard catch and run by Tevin Jones.
Picton and Jones were splitting time in place of injured receiver Shaq Evans. Jones caught all three targets on the afternoon for 56 yards, while Picton caught two of three intended balls for 14 yards and a major. Brett Lauther tied his career long with a 57 yard field goal late in the half. The Riders trailed Montreal 13-11 at half time.
The Riders had a couple of scary moments in the first quarter. Derrick Moncreif went down hard on a tackle and headed to the locker room holding his left arm.
He later returned to the game looking no worse for wear. Moncreif recorded a quarterback sack and an interception in the fourth quarter. Receiver Duke Williams, 29, was helped to the locker room in the second quarter after an attempted play on the ball in coverage.
The replay on TSN showed Williams’ head whipping hard against the turf. He, too, would return to the game after half-time. Williams had an uncharacteristic zero catches on five targets in the contest. “If you put on the tape, what he did for the receivers, blocking on the perimeter, that’s why he’s one of the top receivers in this league.” Said Fajardo of his star receiver.
The Roughriders defence did not allow a touchdown against in the contest until there was under ten minutes to go. Walter Fletcher cut through the line for Montreal’s first major, drawing them to within 12. The Alouettes comeback efforts were thwarted by Nick Marshall.
With Montreal on the move, Harris threw a ball toward Eugene Lewis, but Marshall jumped the route and had nothing in front of him as he dashed 90 yards to pay dirt. Marshall’s pick-six extended the Saskatchewan lead to 39-20. Fajardo connected with Morrow for the two point conversion to give the Riders a 21 point lead.
Cody Fajardo completed 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jamal Morrow led the way rushing the ball for Saskatchewan with 103 yards on 16 carries. Kian Schaffer-Baker led all Saskatchewan receivers with 90 yards on seven catches and one touchdown.
It was a game filled with penalties. Saskatchewan took 16 flags for 155 yards. Montreal was called 12 times for 105 yards. Montreal defensive lineman Michael Wakefield, who was so explosive on the Alouettes 37-13 win over the Riders the previous week was ejected after receiving a second misconduct penalty.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders return to action on Friday, July 8th when they host the Ottawa RedBlacks. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday left several dead and injured, police said. The suspect, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkish customs, ambassador says
Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain which Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday.
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer killed while on duty
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department recovers person from river
Saskatoon Fire Department recovered a person from the river Saturday evening, according to a news release.
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Winnipeg
-
‘We’re totally overlooked’: Northwestern Ontario fishing resorts hit hard by flooding
Vacation resort owners near Minaki, Ont., are drowning, both literally and financially, after flooding has left them operating below capacity or unable to open at all.
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
-
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer killed while on duty
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after hit and run
Parkland County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sunday morning.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
Toronto
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10-a-day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
Ottawa
-
Another 22 vehicles towed in downtown Ottawa vehicle control zone
Ottawa Bylaw says another 22 vehicles were towed out of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and more than 150 parking tickets were issued as the city’s vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Canada Day police presence ends downtown and Tamara Lich appears for a bail hearing: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility could help stem fall wave, epidemiologist says
An Ottawa epidemiologist says expanding eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to allow adults to get a fourth dose if they wish could help stem a possible fall wave.
Vancouver
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
-
Coquitlam RCMP seek Indigenous woman missing for 2 weeks
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a 35-year-old Indigenous woman wanted on a warrant under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
Cell phone infraction, fleeing motorbike and car crash cap busy night for police north of Montreal
Quebec provincial police officers working out of Laval's highway patrol along with Deux-Montagnes police had a busy night Saturday as motorists were caught driving with a cell phone, fleeing from police on a motorbike, driving drunk, and other offenses.
Vancouver Island
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab
A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Atlantic
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no one showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
Fire at Dartmouth apartment building sends one person to hospital: Halifax Fire
One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at a Dartmouth apartment building Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
The Peter Schneider Concert Series continues Sunday
In Sudbury, for over 20 years, new and seasoned musicians have delighted crowds from June to August with free concerts in Bell Park every Sunday evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. After a two year absence the Peter Schneider Concert Series has returned this year.
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
-
Rhythm of bluegrass music takes over River Valley campground this summer
Bluegrass music is the key to success for a River Valley campground.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Fireworks set off in Kitchener park spark several fires
Police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a Kitchener park Saturday which sparked several fires in the dry grass.
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.