REGINA -- The Riders have signed Cody Fajardo to a contract extension, keeping the starting quarterback with the organization through the 2022 season.

“Being with the team for another two years is something I'm really looking forward too,” the CFL all-star said.

The Riders and Fajardo have been negotiating for the past few weeks and came to an agreement Tuesday morning.

“I went to my backyard after everything was final and I threw the football at a few trees and a few trash cans back there because I just want to throw the football and I was excited about it,” Fajardo laughed. “I’m chomping at the bit to play some football.”

Fajardo signed a two-year contract extension in October of 2019. His previous contract was set to expire following the 2021 season.

“Just having that security knowing where you're going to be at in a career,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said like many players around the CFL, he’s taking a pay cut this upcoming year, however will be making more on the backend side of his contract in 2022.

“Yeah, took a pay cut this year coming up (2021) like every quarterback did,” Fajardo said. “It’s being a leader and if I'm the guy who goes out and says I want the money I want the money, and then try and go in the locker room and be a leader, it's conflicting. For me to just prove my leadership on and off the field and just try and retain the talent.”