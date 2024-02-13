Riders sign running back A.J Ouellette as 2024 free agency period begins

The Canadian Football League's (CFL) version of Thor is coming to Saskatchewan – as the Riders officially announced they've acquired running back A.J Ouellette.

Last season, the power back recorded his best season in the CFL, running for more than a thousand yards and eight touchdowns with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Riders haven’t had a running back crack the 1,000 yard mark on the ground since William Powell in 2019.

Ouellette added 16 catches for 163 yards and two more scores in 2023.

He joins a running back group that includes recently re-signed Frankie Hickson, and new to the CFL Jerrion Ealy, who signed with the Green and White on Dec. 14, 2023.

Ouellette’s signing marks the end of Jamal Morrow’s career as a Rider.

Through 16 games last season, Morrow ran for 907 yards and four touchdowns. He did add 36 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown.

