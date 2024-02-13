REGINA
Regina

    • Riders sign running back A.J Ouellette as 2024 free agency period begins

    Toronto Argonauts running back AJ Ouellette (34) looks down while playing against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL Eastern Conference finals football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Toronto Argonauts running back AJ Ouellette (34) looks down while playing against the Montreal Alouettes during second half CFL Eastern Conference finals football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share

    The Canadian Football League's (CFL) version of Thor is coming to Saskatchewan – as the Riders officially announced they've acquired running back A.J Ouellette.

    Last season, the power back recorded his best season in the CFL, running for more than a thousand yards and eight touchdowns with the Toronto Argonauts.

    The Riders haven’t had a running back crack the 1,000 yard mark on the ground since William Powell in 2019.

    Ouellette added 16 catches for 163 yards and two more scores in 2023.

    He joins a running back group that includes recently re-signed Frankie Hickson, and new to the CFL Jerrion Ealy, who signed with the Green and White on Dec. 14, 2023.

    Ouellette’s signing marks the end of Jamal Morrow’s career as a Rider.

    Through 16 games last season, Morrow ran for 907 yards and four touchdowns. He did add 36 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown.

    -- Check back here to follow the Saskatchewan Roughrider’s latest announcements from the start of this year’s free agency period.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News