Rising COVID-19 rates in Regina wastewater suggest increasing infections: U of R

COVID-19 rates in Regina’s wastewater continue to rise suggesting a possible increase in infections in the city, according to recent analysis by the University of Regina (U of R).

The viral load detected in the wastewater increased for the third week in a row, which the U of R said suggests increasing infections in the city.

Viral levels remain high in the latest analysis.

Rates have risen past those seen earlier this year in May, according to a chart accompanying the report.

The U of R did not include variant of concern information in this week’s report.