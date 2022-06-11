Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders defence proved to be in mid-season form and kicker Brett Lauther couldn’t miss.

Lauther connected on five field goals in a 30-13 Roughriders victory on Saturday evening at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders defenders forced turnovers on Hamilton’s first two series. Pete Robinson stripped Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans of the ball on the opening offensive drive, returning it 20 yards, leading to a Lauther field goal and an early 3-0 Saskatchewan lead.

Nick Marshall reached up and took away a deep ball attempt from Evans on the very next series. The Tiger-Cats would tie the game up on a 52-yard field goal from Michael Domagala in the dying seconds of the first quarter.

The first half of the Riders’ season opener didn’t see much offence.

Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo completed eight of 13 pass attempts for just 67 yards for Saskatchewan. Evans completed 12 of his 16 attempts for 106 yards through the air for Hamilton.

There were just seven first downs in the first half (four by Hamilton, three by Saskatchewan).

The Tiger-Cats turned the ball over three times, but it was a score of 6-3 heading into the locker room at half-time.

The first touchdown of the game came in the form of a 71-yard pass from Evans to a streaking Steven Dunbar Jr., who turned on the jets as he passed by defender Nick Marshall en route to the end zone.

Dunbar Jr.’s touchdown brought the visitors within two points (15-13).

The Riders replied on the very next series. Kian Schaffer-Baker took the Pil Country plunge, catching a 20-yard pass from Fajardo and streaking into the fan section to celebrate.

A Lauther point-after put the home side back in control 22-13 with just under three minutes left to play in the game.

The Riders’ defence sealed the victory on the very next series when Derrick Moncrief jumped the receiver’s route and returned the ball down to the one yard line.

That dynamic play set up a Fajardo plunge into the end-zone and a 28-13 Saskatchewan lead. Fajardo connected with Duke Williams for the two point conversion to extend the lead to 30-13.

Fajardo finished the evening completing 22 of 32 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown, and also led the team in rushing with 42 yards on 10 carries.

The Riders’ leading receiver was Shaq Evans who caught four of his 10 targets for 92 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Mike Edem recorded eight defensive tackles and one quarterback sack, while newcomer Larry Dean had six defensive tackles, one strip, one quarterback sack and one forced fumble.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.








































































































































