Roughriders select wide receiver Emilus in first round of CFL Draft

The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected wide receiver (WR) Samuel Emilus seventh overall in Tuesday’s Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft.

The Montreal product spent his first three seasons of his collegiate career with University of Massachusetts. In his most recent season with Louisiana Tech, the receiver had 17 receptions for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

“We liked his toughness and his ability to go for the ball. He runs well, is a good size, he’s tough and physical,” said Roughriders General Manager, Jeremy O’Day.

Emilus agreed his receiving ability is a major asset for the team. “Whenever the ball’s in the air, it’s my responsibility to go get it. I really make myself proud at my ability to get it,” he said. “I think the Riders really got someone they needed.”

Emilus grew up an Alouettes fan but knows the Roughriders are an organization and fan base many dream to be a part of.

“I’ve heard about Riderville and seeing the green wave in the stands is pretty cool,” said Emilus. “I know they have the best fans in the league so if it happens and I get a chance to be with the Riders, I can’t wait to see it.”

The Roughriders took Offensive Lineman and Western University product, Zack Fry in the second round, a player O’Day said impressed the organization with his speed.

“He’s got great feet. For someone who’s 6'6", 305 pounds, he’s got really incredible feet,” said O’Day. “You can get stronger but you can’t coach feet.”

University of Saskatchewan Huskies Defensive Lineman, Nathan Cherry, was the first Saskatchewan player to hear his name called.

The Saskatoon product was selected third overall by the B.C. Lions.

It would not be the only Saskatchewan pick for the Lions. In their first six picks, the Lions took four products from the province.

University of Saskatchewan Offensive lineman, Noah Zerr, went in the second round, 12th overall.

University of Regina Linebacker, Ryder Varga was selected 29th overall in the third round.

University of Saskatchewan Defensive Lineman, Riley Pickett was taken in the fifth round, 41st overall.

The Roughriders would finish off the draft with selecting University of Regina Wide Receiver, Riley Boersma.

Boersma is from Cambridge, Ont. but came to Regina for university because he wanted to experience the football culture.

“I remember being in awe at my first Riders game at the amount of fans and the energy they brought,” said Boersma.

The receiver has been with the University of Regina Rams since 2018 and was excited when he found out his professional career could potentially lead him back to the province.

“I’ve loved my time out in Regina and made some many friends and connections out there and now it’s kind of like when you say goodbye to someone and walk the same direction as them,” said Boersma.

“We liked the kid, it’s a bonus that he’s a local (player). He was one of the fastest kids in the draft and productive for the last two seasons at University of Regina,” said Assistant General Manager, Kyle Carson. “He has great character and we really liked his route running ability.”

