Ryan Meili expected to step down as leader of Sask. NDP

Ryan Meili will be holding a press conference on Friday where he is expected to step down as the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.

Meili will be making an announcement from his constituency office in Saskatoon at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the party.

CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon will livestream the event.

Meili was first elected as leader of the party in 2018.

The expected announcement follows an NDP loss in the Athabasca byelection earlier this week – a seat the party had held since 1999.

The NDP currently hold 12 seats in the Saskatchewan Legislature.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…