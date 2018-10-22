Santa Claus to parade through north Regina
The holiday season is officially underway in Regina with the 31st annual Santa Claus Parade. (Katherine Hill / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 4:19PM CST
Santa and his sleigh will make their way through north Regina next month for the revamped Santa Claus Parade.
Southland Mall cancelled the event last week — and the parade was picked up by Wheaton Kia on Friday.
The parade will begin at Wheaton Kia at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18. Santa and his crew will then travel northbound on Albert Street from Second Avenue North, ending at the Northgate Mall.
Santa will stay at the mall until 5 p.m. taking pictures.