Santa and his sleigh will make their way through north Regina next month for the revamped Santa Claus Parade.

Southland Mall cancelled the event last week — and the parade was picked up by Wheaton Kia on Friday.

The parade will begin at Wheaton Kia at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18. Santa and his crew will then travel northbound on Albert Street from Second Avenue North, ending at the Northgate Mall.

Santa will stay at the mall until 5 p.m. taking pictures.