Sask. adds 3 COVID-19 deaths, 128 new cases reported

REGINA -

Saskatchewan reported three more people have died of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 128 new cases.

Active cases in the province sit at 1,950 -- dropping below 2,000 for the first time since Aug. 28. There were 298 more recoveries reported Monday.

Two hundred and twenty-two Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in local hospitals. Fifty-five of those patients are being treated in intensive care.

Of the 222 patients 153, 69 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Twenty-six Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 188, or 15.6 per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far North East (three), North West (10), North Central (15), North East (seven), Saskatoon (30), Central West (two), Central East (17), Regina (26), South West (four), South Central (one) and South East (seven) zones and six new cases have pending residence details.

Health care workers have administered 1,669,808 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,068 from Sunday. There are 797,697 residents fully vaccinated.