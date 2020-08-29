REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan confirmed four new COVID-19 cases, in a release Saturday.

Two of the new cases are in the south west zone, while the other two are in the Saskatoon zone.

Of the now 1,615 total cases, 43 are active. Five more people recovered, bringing the provincial total recoveries to 1,548.

Regionally:

One active case in the far north region (zero far north central, one far north west, zero far north east)

Nine active cases in the north region (eight north west, zero north central, one north east)

10 active cases in Saskatoon

One active case in Regina

One active cases in the central region (one central west, one central east)

21 active cases in the south region (13 south west, eight south central, zero south east)

Three people are currently in hospital related to the virus, including one in inpatient care, and two in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.

A total 1,658 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Friday.