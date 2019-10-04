Three Saskatchewan artists have taken home hardware from the Western Canadian Music Alliance Artistic Awards.

Regina's own LOA won Urban Artist of the Year. Her website describes her as “the feminine force behind the new-wave sound that is rising out from the prairies.” Her Tide EP was released in 2018.

Jeffery Straker won Visual Media Composer of the year for "The Storm Orchestral," a song he wrote and performed with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra chamber players for a TV production.

He wasn’t on hand to accept the award, as he was performing in Kindersley.

happy & grateful!! -won a Western Canadian Music Award last night!!!! The award is for a song I wrote & performed with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra, filmed for TV. Thx SSO musicians & arranger Paul Suchan for being so awesome. woot! #piano #WCMA #saskmusic pic.twitter.com/kvBS7q5Guy — Jeffery Straker (@jefferystraker) October 4, 2019

He joked about winning the award on Facebook, saying “for anyone who has booked me for a show - my fee has just quadrupled...as if.”

Saskatoon’s Rosie and the Riveters were named Best Roots Group of the Year. Made up of Farideh Olsen, Allyson Reigh, and Alexis Normand, the trio released their album, Ms. Behave, in April 2018.

Thank you so much!!!! We’re so honoured!!! https://t.co/zHkU7XDeoJ — Rosie & the Riveters (@RosieRiveters) October 4, 2019

The awards were handed out at a reception Thursday night in Whitehorse, YT as part of BreakOut West 2019.