Sask. artists shine at Western Canadian Music Awards
Source: Twitter/BreakOutWest
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 3:28PM CST
Three Saskatchewan artists have taken home hardware from the Western Canadian Music Alliance Artistic Awards.
Regina's own LOA won Urban Artist of the Year. Her website describes her as “the feminine force behind the new-wave sound that is rising out from the prairies.” Her Tide EP was released in 2018.
Jeffery Straker won Visual Media Composer of the year for "The Storm Orchestral," a song he wrote and performed with the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra chamber players for a TV production.
He wasn’t on hand to accept the award, as he was performing in Kindersley.
He joked about winning the award on Facebook, saying “for anyone who has booked me for a show - my fee has just quadrupled...as if.”
Saskatoon’s Rosie and the Riveters were named Best Roots Group of the Year. Made up of Farideh Olsen, Allyson Reigh, and Alexis Normand, the trio released their album, Ms. Behave, in April 2018.
The awards were handed out at a reception Thursday night in Whitehorse, YT as part of BreakOut West 2019.