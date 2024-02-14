Sask. classroom pilot project raises concerns for parents, advocates

Parents and advocates are voicing their disapproval of a recent classroom pilot project – which they claim isolates students with disabilities.

In a recent move by the Government of Saskatchewan, eight schools have been selected to pilot the new Specialized Support Classroom program.

According to the Ministry of Education, the program intends to help students practice self regulation skills, and de-escalate behavioural incidents.

Selected classrooms will have the capacity for 15 students with a minimum of one teacher and two education assistants.

However, Brittany Acton of Inclusion Saskatchewan says the program is a step backwards.

“It was 2010 when Canada signed on to the UN convention of the Rights of People with Disabilities and that’s where the right to an inclusive education was entwined in Canadian law and we know that it is a slow movement towards it,” Acton told CTV News.

Acton says there’s value in integrated classrooms for students both with and without disabilities.

“If we can catch them when they’re young and that’s just the norm for them as they’ve always included people with disabilities and with behavioural challenges in their community – then that’s just how they live their life,” Acton explained.

“That allows people with disabilities to be included in their communities as well.”

The idea is also falling flat for some parents, including author and advocate Sara Norine-Perrault.

Perrault’s 8-year-old son Oli is non-verbal and lives with autism.

“I was a little upset when I heard about it because I feel like it’s the furthest thing from being inclusive. I feel like it’s segregating our children,” she said.

Norine-Perrault explained that Oli has greatly benefited from being in a classroom with mixed diversity and fears that the program is a step backwards and will affect all students.

“When I grew up and I was in school, I didn’t know anything about autism, I didn’t even really knew it existed,” she said. “It’s because there was classrooms where kids with special needs or autistic kids, they got hidden away.”

The pilot program cost the provincial government $3.6 million to implement. Funds that would be better suited elsewhere.

“I feel like the funding could go to other places like more pay for educators,” she said.

“More educative assistants, smaller classrooms, more support for diverse needs on a class basis, because its not just kids with behavioural issues, its complex needs for support.”

The following eight classrooms are part of the pilot program.

McKitrick Community School - Living Sky School Division

St. Mary School - Light of Christ Catholic Schools

St. John School - Prince Albert Catholic School Division

Queen Mary Public School - Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division

Father Vachon School - Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

King George School - Saskatoon Public Schools

Arcola Community School - Regina Public Schools

St. Augustine School - Regina Catholic Schools

Shortly after its announcement, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) said the program was “interesting” but accused the province of trying to sidestep the bargaining process.