    Sask. company faces $46,000 fine after worker seriously injured

    A Saskatchewan company faces a $46,000 fine after a worker was seriously injured after stepping onto an energized auger in 2021.

    The incident took place on Sept. 30, 2021 near Waldron Sask. and the company was fined for failing to ensure that a safeguard remains in place at all times.

    Agrow Canada Ltd. pleaded guilty in Melville Provincial Court on Dec. 18 to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

    The company was fined $32,857.14 with a $13,142.86 surcharge.

    Waldron, Sask. is located about 29 kilometres southeast of Melville.

