Sask. election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Oct. 28

Voting day in Saskatchewan’s provincial election is fast approaching. Here's everything need to know before casting your ballot.

Do I need to register?

Yes, voters in Saskatchewan need to be registered. Elections Saskatchewan encourages people to register ahead of time to expedite the voting process. The deadline to register early is Oct. 19 and you can register online here.

If you missed the deadline for online registration, you can still register at the polls.

Where can I vote?

Registered voters will receive a voter information card in the mail, detailing voting place locations, dates, and times. You can also find your assigned voting place or view the locations of other voting places online.

Voters should also note that some constituency boundaries have changed.

What ID do I need to vote?

Voters will need to show a piece of identification that confirms your name and address, such as a driver’s licence.

When does voting week begin?

According to Elections Saskatchewan, voting week will run from Oct. 22 to Oct.26, with no voting on Oct. 27.

What are the voting hours?

If you’re casting a ballot in advance during voting week, hours at polling stations will be from 10 a.m. to 7.m. On election day on Oct. 28, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, but the application deadline to vote by mail or homebound voting is midnight on Saturday, Oct. 19. Vote by mail kits are required to be in the mail back to Elections Saskatchewan by 8 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Who are the candidates in my constituency?

You can read the full list of candidates in each of Saskatchewan’s 61 constituencies, along with their party affiliations, here.

Where can I see the party platforms?

You can see the Saskatchewan Party’s platform here and the Saskatchewan NDP’s platform here.

Voters can also explore the positions of the Saskatchewan United Party, the Saskatchewan Green Party, the Buffalo Party, the Progressive Conservative Party, and the Saskatchewan Progress Party.

Where can I view results?

You can follow along on CTV Regina and CTV Saskatoon as we bring you live updates from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 28.

According to Elections Canada, the first preliminary count will begin at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, with the second preliminary count set for Oct. 30, and the final count Nov. 9.

If you still have questions about the upcoming election, you can visit Elections Saskatchewan.