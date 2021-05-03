Advertisement
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy pilot program
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 3:46PM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government expanded its COVID-19 vaccination pharmacy pilot program on Monday to include an additional 41 pharmacies across the province.
The pharmacies that have been added to the list are able to take vaccine appointments for eligible groups beginning Monday.
The full list of participating pharmacies is available on the government’s website.
