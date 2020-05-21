REGINA -- While national exports have declined by one per cent, Saskatchewan’s exports were up 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, the fourth highest among Canadian provinces.

“These positive export numbers from the first three months of the year show that Saskatchewan has what the world needs, and our province is well positioned for a strong economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

The province said exports dropped to China and Brazil, but “solid growth” in exports to Japan, the European Union, India, Mexico, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were recorded in the first quarter.

Exports of crude oil, canola seed, pulses, canola oil, agriculture machinery, oats and soya beans showed the most significant increases in the first quarter.

Saskatchewan exports increased 30.5 per cent between March and April 2020, which is the highest rate of growth among provinces.