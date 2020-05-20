REGINA -- Saskatchewan is coming through the economic challenges posed by COVID-19 better than any other jurisdiction in Canada, according to the provincial Minister of Trade and Exports.

Jeremy Harrison spoke with CTV Morning Live about phase two of the Reopen Saskatchewan plan, and said the provinces economic position is stronger than that of other provinces, due in part to “the resilience of the people of the province.”

“[We have] the second lowest unemployment rate in Canada,” Harrison said. “The least labour market disruption of any economy in the entire country, and we’re going to keep doing that.”

Harrison called Saskatchewan a “trade-based economy” and said 70 per cent of products from Saskatchewan are exported. This has been a challenging time for international trade which has had an impact on the provincial economy.

“We’re going to continue to work really hard to ensure those international trading relationships are built on as we move forward, and use that to expand our economy here in the province.” He said.