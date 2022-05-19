Sask. family revisits legislature following eviction

Things have gone from bad to worse for a Regina family that came to the legislative building for housing help. They were being evicted from low cost housing over a rent misunderstanding. Now, social services warns that they could be cut off welfare.

Frank Francouer was back at the legislative building on Thursday, this time with a letter from Social Services warning him that he may be cut off from income assistance.

“On the letter it says I have until June 15 to provide a new address, otherwise my July benefits will be suspended,” he said.

Earlier this month, the disabled single father of two came to the legislative building after receiving an eviction notice from Regina Housing. He had not been charged enough rent and now owes just over $1,000, which he doesn’t have. Families left without an address don’t qualify for a social assistance cheque.

“I didn’t get the assurance from the minister’s office after I sat down with them. I explained to them everything. They had no concern walking out of the meeting that there was any outstanding information that they needed from me,” he said.

The NDP opposition is trying to help the family keep a roof over their heads.

“Instead of an effort to keep a roof over his family’s head or providing support for his rental arrears or any recognition that SIS is not enough for people to live on, this government cut him off his benefits three days ago,” said NDP MLA Meara Conway.

The Minister of Social Services, Lori Carr, believes the situation can be sorted out.

“With income assistance clients who have a change in circumstances, we request information from them, give them a certain amount of time to get that information to us so they’re just given notice that if the information doesn’t come, you could be cut off of benefits,” she said.

The Francouer family has been looking for a new place to live but said Social Services won’t cover security deposits or moving expenses. They’re packed and ready to leave on a moment’s notice but don’t know where they will be going.