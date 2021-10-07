Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.

According to a news release, the Provincial Command is being activated via the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) to assume emergency management response to COVID-19.

The PEOC will be responsible for providing COVID-19 information to the public, and will “establish normalized briefings through media availability,” according to the province. It will also manage staffing across the provincial healthcare system and deploy necessary supports.

“This is being done to better coordinate the pandemic response between government ministries and our healthcare delivery,” Premier Moe said Thursday.

Saskatchewan reported the highest rate of hospitalization and ICU admission to date since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, a record 356 patients are receiving hospital care due to COVID-19; 76 of those individuals are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Saskatchewan, as it reports the highest case, death and hospitalization rates in the country, is one of only two Canadian provinces going into the Thanksgiving weekend with no pandemic-related restrictions.

A joint management team is meant to ensure one source of information and coordinated decision-making. The team will consist of Marlo Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Scott Livingstone, chief executive officer of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Max Hendricks, deputy Minister of Health.

Provincial Command will be operational through the duration of the emergency order, which has been in place since Sept. 13.

Near the end of September, Saskatchewan’s minister of health declined an offer for pandemic-related assistance from the federal government.