Sask. harvest now past halfway point, latest crop report says

Saskatchewan producers are now more than halfway done with the 2023 harvest at 51 per cent, according to the province’s crop report for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

The five-year average for this time of year is 34 per cent, the report says.

Harvest has progressed the most in the southwest, with 81 per cent of the 2023 crop in the bin. That is followed by the west-central region at 60 per cent, according to the report.

The Kelliher region received the most amount of rain this past week with 44 millimetres, followed by the Corning area with 42 millimetres.

“Cropland topsoil moisture remains relatively unchanged, with 36 per cent having adequate moisture, 39 per cent is short and 25 per cent is very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture increased this week, with 29 per cent having adequate moisture, 40 per cent is short and 31 per cent is very short,” a release from the province said.

Grasshoppers are still a main cause for concern for many producers, with gophers and waterfowl also being reported further north.

“Regions that received rain are concerned with sooty molds resulting in downgrading of standing crops,” the release said.

