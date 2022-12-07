Sask. legislation to increase authority over cannabis retail, bylaw enforcement on First Nations

The provincial government is amending legislation in a move that officials say will increase self-governance for First Nations.

The Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Amendment Act, 2022 establishes a provincial legal framework for First Nations to license and regulate on-reserve cannabis retailers and distributors.

The proposed amendments would give First Nations the chance to develop their own regulations consistent with federal and provincial legislation and allow these communities to establish a local cannabis authority.

“One of the biggest benefits that they’ll be able to access the product from the Canadian government so they’ll be able to ensure that the product they are getting is safe for their consumers,” said Lori Carr, the minister responsible for SLGA.

Earlier this year, the government announced changes to the cannabis act that would allow on-reserve cannabis retailers to operate without an SLGA permit provided that the First Nation establishes its own regulatory framework in agreement with the province.

“We’re just taking those regulations and we’re putting them into legislation and it is something that the First Nations were asking for,” Carr said.

A number of First Nations cannabis retailers already operate on reserve under their own jurisdiction and regulations.

Carr said on-reserve retailers would have the choice to continue operating their own way or under the SLGA framework. However, there could be repercussions, if law enforcement decides.

Under the amendments, all Saskatchewan cannabis retailers will only require proof of age when a purchaser appears to be under the age of 25.

Currently, retailers are required to ask for identification from all purchasers.

The Saskatchewan government also introduced the Summary Offences Procedure Amendment Act, 2022 on Tuesday.

The amendment would give First Nations communities a legal framework to more easily enforce laws and bylaws on reserve, according to the government.

"These amendments will allow these and other First Nations communities in the future to use the more simplified summary offences procedure, instead of the long-form process under the federal Criminal Code, to issue tickets and fines such as those issued for traffic violations and other provincial offences,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre in a press release on Tuesday.

First Nations have the choice to opt into the summary offence procedure provisions under the act.

More details to come...