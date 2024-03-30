Sask. man charged with armed robbery

A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after a robbery at a Regina business on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a robbery in progress complaint involving a firearm at a business in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue at 2:39 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A man had gone into the business, took some items, and took out a firearm to an employee, police said. The man left the business without the items.

Officers found the man matching the suspect description close by who was arrested without incident. He was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested.

The 24-year-old man of White Bear First Nation was charged with armed robbery using a restricted firearm, disguised with intent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been tampered with, and possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized.

He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.