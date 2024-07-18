REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. man who failed to return to Yorkton correctional centre arrested in Manitoba

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    A man who fled from a correctional facility in Yorkton, Sask. has been found and arrested in Manitoba, according to RCMP.

    Trevor Mattiuz, 43, was wanted for being unlawfully at large after he failed to return to the correctional centre on July 16. Yorkton RCMP received a word that Mattiuz was at large around 4:10 that afternoon.

    In an update just after 4 p.m. Thursday, RCMP revealed that officers in Manitoba found and arrested Mattiuz at a campground near Gimli, Manitoba.

    Mattiuz will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court at an unspecified date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News