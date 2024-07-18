Sask. man who failed to return to Yorkton correctional centre arrested in Manitoba

A man who fled from a correctional facility in Yorkton, Sask. has been found and arrested in Manitoba, according to RCMP.

Trevor Mattiuz, 43, was wanted for being unlawfully at large after he failed to return to the correctional centre on July 16. Yorkton RCMP received a word that Mattiuz was at large around 4:10 that afternoon.

In an update just after 4 p.m. Thursday, RCMP revealed that officers in Manitoba found and arrested Mattiuz at a campground near Gimli, Manitoba.

Mattiuz will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court at an unspecified date.