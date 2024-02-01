Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor's prostitution charges stayed

Saskatchewan MLA Ryan Domotor – who was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services – had his charges stayed in provincial court on Thursday.

The MLA himself was not present in court on Thursday. However, a member of his legal team appeared.

During a court appearance in early January, which Domotor also did not attend, his lawyer said Domotor was pursuing referral to an alternative measures program and hoped to avoid the criminal court process.

Alternative measures are available for some non-violent offences in Saskatchewan. The accused must freely consent to participate and accept responsibility for the offence.

Domotor, who serves as the representative for Cutknife-Turtleford, was one of 16 people charged in November 2023 – following a vice investigation by Regina police focused on "combatting sexual exploitation and human trafficking."

He was removed from the Saskatchewan Party Caucus after news of the investigation came to light.