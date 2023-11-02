Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family

According to a family member, a mother and her son died in connection with an incident that left an Estevan, Sask. police officer seriously injured.

On Wednesday, an Estevan Police Service officer was seriously injured at the city's police station.

He was airlifted to Regina for treatment and his condition was considered stable as of Wednesday evening, according to police.

According to a close family member who asked not to be identified, a mother and son both were pronounced dead in hospital on Wednesday.

The family member said their deaths were linked to the incident at the police station.

Estevan police haven’t confirmed any deaths at this time.

According to a news release from Estevan Police Service (EPS), officers responded to a “serious incident” on the 1200 block of 6th Street just prior to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken into custody.

In a separate news release, EPS said an officer was involved in a "serious incident at the police station during the course of his duties."

Police have not confirmed the two incidents are related.

Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team said on Wednesday morning that it was deployed to an officer-involved shooting in Estevan. The team investigates serious officer-involved incidents.

Estevan is home to approximately 11,000 residents and is located about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina near the U.S. border.

-- More details to come.

-- With files from David Prisciak.