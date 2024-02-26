Sask. NDP asking premier to show results of India trip, other foreign travels

The Saskatchewan NDP are asking Premier Scott Moe to show the results of his foreign travels.

The Official Opposition make the call as Moe wraps up his third visit to India since becoming Premier.

Trade and Export Development Critic and NDP MLA Aleana Young says the premier has made a total of 18 international trips since 2018.

“Trade is incredibly important to Saskatchewan. However, when we have a premier who's taken 18 trips on the public dime, five figure trips, I think it is eminently reasonable to ask for some results,” Young told CTV News.

Over the course of his weeklong trip to India, Moe has posted pictures of his meetings with Indian Cabinet ministers. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is among the Saskatchewan delegation.

“We’ve spent another million dollars over the past four years with Harper and Associates. And I believe this is former Prime Minister Harper's second trip to India with the Premier,” Young added.

“I think it's only right that there's some answers to questions. Is the premier traveling with the former prime minister or is he traveling for trade?”

The NDP say Moe has spent $557,000 on foreign travel – not including trips to India and Dubai.

The premier issued a statement on Feb. 20 – saying “my job is to ensure, maintain and expand those markets and protect the thousands of Saskatchewan jobs that rely on exports.”

The Government of Saskatchewan claims the NDP travelled even more when they were last in power.

The province claims that in 2007, NDP cabinet ministers made 131 out of province trips with three to China, two to Australia and eight other countries including India.