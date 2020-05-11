REGINA -- The Saskatchewan NDP is once again calling on the premier to return to the legislative assembly.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe on Monday to ask to “reconvene the legislature immediately.”

“Saskatchewan people have real questions about health care readiness, support for families and businesses, access to childcare, and unprecedented job losses,” Meili said in a news release. “There are also real concerns about the outbreak in La Loche and the North, and what resources are in place for communities affected by outbreaks. The Sask. Party needs to answer those questions.”

Today I wrote to the Premier.



Here is what I had to say.#skpoli #Covid19SK pic.twitter.com/StM51hFao1 — Ryan Meili (@ryanmeili) May 11, 2020

Last month, Meili said returning to the legislature would “restore democratic oversight” during the pandemic.

The legislative assembly was suspended on March 18, the same day Moe declared a state of emergency in Saskatchewan.

The government also tabled a scaled back budget on March 18, listing expenses without revenue projections.

On Monday, Meili said he wants the government to update its timeline for presenting a full budget.

“The premier needs to be willing to answer questions right now, like where and how they’re planning to spend an extra $2.5 billion,” Meili said. “The people of Saskatchewan deserve to know where that money is going, to know it’s going to the right places and the most important projects, not just projects that benefit Sask. Party friends and donors.”

On April 17, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer predicted the pandemic will result in a potential revenue decline of $1.3 billion to $3.3 billion.

In past press conferences, Moe has said his government hasn’t discussed the possibility of returning to the legislature.

“All of our resources at this point in time have been focused on the health-care delivery of the COVID crisis,” he said on April 27.

He also said government would likely only return to pass new legislation to fight the pandemic.