Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.
Beck spoke with CTV News’ Morgan Campbell in a 20 minute year in review special that can be heard Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on CTV Regina and Saskatoon. A preview of that interview will be available on Friday.
In her almost year and a half as leader, Beck feels some of that added momentum has come from the time she’s been able to spend travelling around Saskatchewan listening to and learning about people’s concerns.
Beck feels that outreach has been an integral step to rebuilding the party before next year’s vote.
“Some of the things that have been really hopeful is that we’ve won two of the last three byelections and I think that was something that we worked really hard for and I think shows some momentum,” Beck said.
“The way that we have been able to focus on things that really matter to Saskatchewan people and build those solutions with them and really build and grow our party, those are things I am very proud of but I know we’ve got a lot more work to do,” Beck added.
ADVOCATING FOR SASKATCHEWAN PEOPLE
Beck recognized that since 1944 when the Co-operative Commonwealth (CCF) formed government in Saskatchewan, making one of the first social-democratic governments in North America, there has always been some sort of disconnect between the provincial and federal NDP.
She feels that has been a challenge for every provincial leader of the NDP and blames the difference of interests between the federal party and residents of Saskatchewan.
For Beck, it’s always been about advocating for the people of Saskatchewan, regardless of what federal party leader puts forward.
It’s an idea Beck feels is beneficial for the province.
“The way I look at any federal leader right now is if there are proposals or policies that are beneficial for the people of this province, we’re happy to get to the table and talk about those things.”
Beck says she feels that’s what people expect of their leaders.
“When the interests of this province are not being put forward we also get to the table and we find solutions, I think we have a proud tradition of that within the Saskatchewan NDP,” Beck added.
FEDERAL CARBON TAX EXEMPTION AND AFFORDABILITY
The year also saw Saskatchewan’s opposition stand alongside the Sask. Party government with more than one issue, including the lack of a carve-out from the federal carbon tax when it comes to natural gas for home heating.
The two sides rarely agree, but Beck said, in this case, they were the ones who put a motion forward when it came to asking for a carve-out.
“We were the ones who put the motion forward on the carve-out making sure that that exemption didn’t just apply to those who heat with heating-oil but that exemption should apply we believe to heating for everyone across the country,” Beck said.
Beck said she feels that currently, people expect their political leaders to be focused on the things that matter most to them in the present.
“There is a generational affordability crisis and when there are measures being put forward that is going to make that more difficult for people here I think it is our responsibility to bring those issues forward.”
Beck also stated that her party’s stance is not one of not caring about current greenhouse gas emissions – but rather solutions that work.
LOOKING AHEAD
With 2024 being an election year in Saskatchewan, Beck is hoping the party can carry the momentum she feels they gained in 2023 into 2024 and the eventual campaign leading up to the election that is currently set to take place no later than Oct. 28.
“It’s going to be a busy year and I’m very much looking forward to it,” Beck said. “You’re going to see us continue to nominate candidates and those candidates will be out and about.”
Beck says the party is not focused anymore on just being a strong official opposition but now is setting their sights on forming government in 2024.
“I know that we have a lot of work to do but that very much is the goal and everyday, while we take nothing for granted, I feel us getting a little bit closer to that goal.
During the interview Beck also spoke about Saskatchewan’s healthcare system as well as the ongoing contract dispute between the province and teachers.
The full interview can be heard on CTV News Regina and Saskatoon at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.
