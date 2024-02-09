Sask. NDP leading among decided voters in Saskatoon, Regina

According to the results of an independent poll, decided voters in Saskatchewan's two most populous cities, are now leaning towards the NDP.

The poll was conducted by Insightrix in collaboration with Saskatchewan politics podcast The SKoop. It found that among all respondents, 49 per cent of decided voters would cast a ballot in favour of the NDP while 47 per cent would vote for the Sask. Party.

“Decided voter intentions have changed rapidly within the past four months, with the Saskatchewan NDP surpassing the Sask. Party,” the polling firm said.

However, most of that provincial lift came from favourable numbers for the NDP in Saskatoon and Regina, where 66 and 53 per cent of respondents who identified as decided voters said they will vote NDP in the upcoming provincial election.

Saskatchewan Party support remained strong in rural areas, with 59 per cent of respondents in the southern part of the province and 54 per cent in the north preferring the ruling party.

Between 23 and 28 per cent of voters are undecided, the poll showed.

Public support for teachers

Insightrix also asked respondents if they are currently supporting the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation or the provincial government. The two sides have been engaged in an ongoing round of rocky contract negotiations that have led to job action by educators and a public war of words.

According to the poll, 68 per cent of respondents said they support teachers, 15 per cent support the government and 16 per cent were not sure.

Data was collected online by Insightrix between Feb. 6 and 8, 2024 among 800 Saskatchewan adults with an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 for questions answered by all respondents, according to the firm

Saskatchewan’s next provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 28, 2024.