Sask. NDP voices its support for Evraz workers, attacks government's record on steel

The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties took shots at each other’s support for workers at Regina’s Evraz steel plant.

The Saskatchewan New Democrats held a news conference at the plant Wednesday morning – where Leader Carla Beck claimed the provincial and federal governments are not supporting steelworkers in the province.

Beck met with the leadership of United Steelworkers Local 5890, which represents workers at the plant.

According to Local 5890 President Mike Day, Chinese steel being dumped into Canadian markets is a huge problem for domestic manufacturers. He maintained that recent tariffs on imported Chinese steel equates to too little action, far too late.

“We've been fighting for our jobs and our steel industry with little to no support from Premier Moe or Prime Minister Trudeau,” he said. “It's disheartening to see our members left in uncertainty while opportunities slip through our fingers.”

Speaking to reporters, Beck claimed Premier Moe needs to do a better job of promoting Saskatchewan steel products – while highlighting the plant’s ability to build pipe capable of transporting hydrogen.

“One of the only plants in the world, the only plant in North America that’s certified to build hydrogen pipes. Something that is needed in the U.S. right now, they’re desperate for this in the U.S.,” she said.

“We see them using this in Alberta, we see Germany building hundreds of kilometers of infrastructure with this kind of pipe.”

Premier Scott Moe attended a construction update at the Regina General Hospital in the afternoon following the NDP event.

When asked about Beck’s comments regarding the government’s record on steel – Moe shared some strong sentiments.

“There is no government that has stood up more for the products that are coming out of the plants at Evraz than this government right here,” he said.

The premier went on to attack the federal government’s actions regarding oil pipelines and accused the provincial NDP of supporting those actions.

“What we’ve seen is that the Leader of the Opposition party that has supported our federal coalition that has quite frankly been bringing forward policy after policy that is restricting the very ability to sell pipe into the most sustainable oil industry in the world,” Moe stated.

“With all due respect, the leader of the Opposition is nothing short of mistaken and wrong in her assertion.”

The issue of Sask. steel and pipelines has been hotly debated in the legislature, with Beck even being escorted out of the chamber on one occasion when the topic was brought up.

The future for workers at Evraz Regina has been filled with questions since the company’s North American operations were put up for sale two years ago.

Last February saw more than 100 employees laid off between the company’s Regina and Camrose, Alta. mills.

Russian owned Evraz PLC, acquired IPSCO Inc’s plate and pipe business in June of 2008.

The company, as well as minority shareholder and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, have been sanctioned by the British government.

The union has said lack of details regarding the sale has been frustrating for members.

--With files from Gareth Dillistone and Allison Bamford.