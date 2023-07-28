Sask. online housing rental scams an increasing threat, organizations say
Consumers and rental housing providers are being warned that the threat of online rental scams is increasing in Saskatchewan.
“Online scams may occur when a scammer impersonates a rental housing provider, copies photos from reputable housing platforms, republish the photos, and then attempts to rent the unit to unsuspecting victims,” read a news release from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan (BBB) and Saskatchewan Landlord Association (SKLA).
The rental housing provider will then promise keys to a unit in exchange for an e-transfer meant to cover a security deposit, rent, or both, the release said.
“Once the transfer has occurred, the fraudulent rental housing provider disappears and, in many cases, the victim doesn’t receive any access to the property.”
In extreme cases, the alleged fraudster has arranged an appointment with a locksmith for the tenant to gain access to the property using an illegitimate rental agreement.
The release said that given the significant negative impacts on the housing industry, consumers and locksmiths are urged to remain vigilant.
Renters are advised to never send money to a potential tenant until the property has been seen and an agreement has been signed.
The release said that tenants should also “connect with the rental housing provider by phone or in-person to ensure they are legitimate, and that the property is, in fact, available.”
A legitimate rental housing provider will be transparent about the application and rental process, the release said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Newfoundland police officer found guilty of sex assault is once again out on bail
A Newfoundland police officer is once again out on bail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her living room while he was on duty.
Ford recalls hundreds of thousands of F-150 pickup trucks in Canada, U.S. over parking brake issue
Ford is recalling hundreds of thousands of newer model Ford pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to an issue with electric parking brakes.
Fragments of what's believed to be Beethoven's skull were in California drawer for decades
Bone fragments believed to be from 18th-century composer Ludwig van Beethoven have made their way back to Vienna after living in a locked drawer of a home in Carmichael for the past 30 years.
WATCH | 'Very special' moment of three whales breaching water in unison captured on camera
Some might call it a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but Robert Addie calls the moment he saw three humpback whales breach the water in unison a 'gift from God.'
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada confirms tornado in Manitoba's Interlake region
A tornado touched down in Manitoba’s Interlake region as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Wednesday.
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after child stabbed
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was stabbed on Wednesday.
-
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Senior killed in crash on Calgary's Crowchild Trail
Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on Crowchild Trail on Friday that killed a senior.
-
Plaintiff in abuse lawsuit supports call to halt federal funding for Calgary Stampede
One of the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede says he agrees with a member of Parliament who wants the federal government to temporarily withdraw funding for the organization.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory northeast of Edmonton
A man is under arrest after residents northeast of Edmonton were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Stabbing of teen at Toronto bus station sparks calls to revert recent changes to TTC security policies
The union representing the Toronto Transit Commission’s special constables is calling for the reversal of some recent staffing changes that they say may have hindered the response to the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at an east-end station last weekend.
-
'I failed': Toronto singer writes emotional post about brother's recent murder downtown
Mustafa Ahmed, an internationally recognized Toronto poet and musician, poured his grief into words after his older brother was shot dead downtown earlier this week.
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP AT 4 PM
COMING UP AT 4 PM | OC Transpo to receive report from French manufacturer on LRT axle hub today
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, City Manager Wendy Stephanson and officials with OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will hold a media conference at 4 p.m. to provide an update on O-Train Line 1.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain today
A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for the city of Ottawa, with heavy rain and very strong wind gusts expected this afternoon.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Do you recognize this chicken? Coquitlam RCMP looking for owner of bird allegedly abused by 3 teens
Three teenagers and a domesticated chicken are at the centre of an investigation by Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.
-
Repeat offender arrested in New Westminster after allegedly threatening man’s life with knife
Charges are being recommended against a man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill someone in New Westminster earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Montreal's new light-rail train network inaugurated, will open for free over weekend
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Akwesasne police say body found was man linked to migrant deaths probe
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
Vancouver Island
-
Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday
Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.
-
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
-
Class action proceeds against PHSA over 1-year employment of fake nurse in B.C.
A class action lawsuit has been certified against the Provincial Health Services Authority on behalf of some 1,150 patients who interacted with an unlicensed nurse who worked at B.C. Women’s Hospital for more than a year.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
One airlifted to hospital after Highway 144 crash, one lane reopened
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital by air ambulance, police say.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
OPP stop G2 driver travelling 186km/h on Highway 8
Cambridge OPP say a G2 driver was stopped after officers recorded him travelling 186km/h on Highway 8.
-
13-year-old arrested for 2 assaults in 24 hours: Guelph police
A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Guelph police after he allegedly participated in two serious assaults in less than 24 hours.