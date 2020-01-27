REGINA -- Last year saw fewer road fatalities than any year dating back to the 1950s, according to information gathered by SGI.

Preliminary data from SGI says that 71 people died in road collisions in 2019. From 2009 to 2018 the average number of road deaths was 140 per year.

“This number makes it clear that many Saskatchewan people have decided that it is no longer acceptable for this province to hold a different record, and one that we held not that many years ago, where we had the highest number of road fatalities in Canada,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said. “However, collisions are preventable and even one traffic death is too many. We can’t celebrate when people are still being killed and injured on our roads.”

The previous record low, 73, occurred in 1951. SGI says there are about four times as many vehicles registered in the province today.