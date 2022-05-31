Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle on Tuesday at Government House in Regina, that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.

Here are the five MLAs who will remain in cabinet with new portfolios, according to the government:

Jim Reiter becomes Minister of Energy and Resources.

Bronwyn Eyre becomes Saskatchewan's first-ever female Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Gordon Wyant becomes Minister of Advanced Education.

Gene Makowsky becomes Minister of Social Services.

Lori Carr becomes Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Including Premier Scott Moe, the size of cabinet will remain unchanged at 18.

Two MLAs will also be entering cabinet, according to a news release from the province:

Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Highways, with responsibility for the Water Security Agency.

Dana Skoropad becomes Minister of Environment.

Ten other MLAs will stay with their current portfolios, the province said:

Donna Harpauer remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance.

Don Morgan remains Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and becomes Minister responsible for all major crown corporations, including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater. Morgan remains Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

Dustin Duncan remains Minister of Education.

Christine Tell remains Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Jeremy Harrison remains Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

David Marit remains Minister of Agriculture and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Paul Merriman remains Minister of Health.

Don McMorris remains Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Laura Ross remains Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

Everett Hindley remains Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.

Jeremy Harrison will remain Government House Leader, with Lori Carr serving as Deputy Government House Leader.

Tim McLeod has also been appointed Provincial Secretary.

The new cabinet was sworn-in by Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty Tuesday morning.

