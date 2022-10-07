Sask. premier congratulates Danielle Smith on UCP leadership win
Saskatchewan’s premier took time on Thursday night to congratulate Alberta’s next leader following the United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership vote.
Danielle Smith became the leader of the UCP and the premier-designate after receiving 53 per cent of the party vote.
“I look forward to working alongside you as we advance the priorities of western Canada,” Moe said in a tweet.
Smith said her first order of business would be to bring forth a bill promoting the province’s autonomy over the federal government, which is a topic Moe and the Saskatchewan Party government has investigated recently.
The provincial government held “autonomy meetings” in Saskatchewan communities over the summer, gauging resident’s opinions on how to best address the province’s jurisdiction over certain issues.
Smith said she will travel to Edmonton on Tuesday to be sworn in as Alberta’s premier.
Alberta’s next general election is scheduled for May 29, 2023.
