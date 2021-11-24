Sask. premier says changes to existing public health order coming before Nov. 30

REGINA -

Changes to the existing public health order can be expected before it expires on Nov. 30, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Wednesday during Question Period.

Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline in the province, health officials say it’s not time to ease up on public health guidelines as they look to avoid a post-holiday season fifth wave.

Saskatchewan’s chief public health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said continued low mixing behaviour by the public and a slow immunization waning trajectory could result in sustainable numbers in the new year.

To maintain the downward trends, Shahab said last week that restrictions will likely remain in place through the holiday season. Additional measures were not on the table as of Nov. 18.

The Opposition NDP called on the government to commit to maintaining existing restrictions through the holidays.

“The Premier needs to deliver this message now, not days before people head home to spend time with their loved ones,” said Meili. “He needs to fully commit to Dr. Shahab’s recommendations instead of waiting for a response from his focus groups.”

Earlier this month Shahab suggested people only gather in small groups and continue mask use through the holidays.