REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. premier to make expected election announcement

    Share

    Premier Scott Moe has confirmed that the writ will be dropped Tuesday morning – officially kicking off campaigning prior to the provincial election on Oct. 28.

    In a post to X Monday evening, Moe announced that he will ask Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor to drop the writ Tuesday morning.

    “Tomorrow I will ask the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the legislature – this will start the campaign for the 2024 provincial election,” Moe said in the video.

    “On October 28th, you will have a choice to make.”

    Oct. 1 marks the last possible day to call the election – as it allows for a campaigning period of 27 days – the minimum amount required by law.

    Moe is set to make an announcement at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at an event in Saskatoon.

    The event can be watched live using the video player at the top of this article. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News