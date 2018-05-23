

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he would like to see the federal government use its power to make sure the Trans Mountain pipeline goes ahead.

The project was the main focus of the conference of western premiers in Yellowknife this week.

Moe said he’d like to see the federal government use the full scope of its jurisdiction to make sure the pipeline happens.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that us as a nation of Canada will get to the right spot,” he said. “But, I am concerned that I don’t see some of those stops actually happening from our federal government. I was hoping to kick start some of the conversation here today and I hope we have.”

The premier is calling on Ottawa to ramp up talks with British Columbia, instead of just backstopping the project.

There were no federal government representatives at the conference.

The deadline to approve the pipeline is June 1.