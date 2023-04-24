Sask. provides $50K annually to fund Indigenous language education
On Monday, the provincial government announced its partnership with the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) to preserve Indigenous languages in Saskatchewan.
The province is providing $50,000 annually to fund new scholarships for students studying Indigenous languages at the FNUniv, according to a release from the province.
"Language teaching is critically important, especially as many Indigenous languages are, or are becoming, endangered people," President of the First Nations University of Canada Dr. Jacqueline Ottmann said in the news release.
The school will offer three new scholarships, and students can apply through FNUNiv.
"Our languages hold complex knowledge systems and are a gift from our ancestors," Indigenous Languages Program Coordinator and Lecturer Andrea Custer said in the release.
"Despite efforts to eradicate our languages, our grandfathers and grandmothers held on to them for us younger generations.”
The program will benefit about 40 students each year.
