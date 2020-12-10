REGINA -- The Provincial Court of Saskatchewan is suspending most operations due to increased COVID-19 cases in the province.

The court is suspending most trials, preliminary inquiries and in-person hearings effective Dec. 14, 2020 until Jan. 15, 2021.

The Court is making theses changes based on recommendations from the Chief Medical Health Officer, which advise against unnecessary travel and reduces the maximum gathering limits. Recommendations for physical distance have also increased, moving the suggested distance to three metres in courtrooms without physical barriers.

In a news release, the court said it will contact parties in advance of trial dates and they may apply to have the matter proceed. However, the Court must be satisfied the trial can be held safely, to proceed.

Lawyers and people accused are encouraged to appear by phone.

Circuit point dockets will also continue and be conducted by phone, in a permanent court location. In most cases, court parties will not travel to other communities.

However, the Court said these changes do not apply to off-site traffic court dockets in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Estevan. Those dockets will continue, since physical distance can be maintained and travel does not factor in.

Carlyle traffic court will also continue.