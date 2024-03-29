Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out

As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.

Travel is not recommended in several parts of the province due to icy or slippery sections, as well as loose and swirling snow.

On Friday morning, Moose Jaw RCMP were on the scene at the TransCanada #1 Highway about 7 kilometres west of Parkbeg. Several semis were unable to climb the hill. Westbound lanes were closed and police were redirecting westbound traffic.

What to know before you go

RCMP advises drivers to check the Highway Hotline before they venture out to make sure it’s safe to do so.

If it is safe to head out, RCMP recommends people scrape all the ice off their vehicle windows before driving, remove all snow from their vehicle, slow down on slippery or snowy roads, be gentle when accelerating, braking, or steering.

RCMP also recommends that drivers don’t use cruise control on icy or snowy roads, as it can be dangerous. Stocking your vehicle with extra warm clothes, candles, matches, non-perishable snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables, and a tow rope or chain, is also something RCMP advises drivers do.

If you get stranded on the highway, RCMP says to not leave the vehicle and to try to conserve fuel by only turning on your vehicle periodically to warm up.