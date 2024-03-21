Sask. RCMP 'routine' traffic stops will include mandatory breathalyzer tests

Drivers in Saskatchewan who are pulled over by RCMP should be expected to take part in alcohol screening tests beginning April 1.

“Saskatchewan RCMP will be conducting roadside Mandatory Alcohol Screenings (MAS) on all lawful traffic stops in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction on an on-going basis,” an RCMP news release said.

Regina police announced a similar initiative for the month of March.

RCMP said the mandatory tests will be done with an approved screening device called the Alco-Sensor FST and will take an average of 90 seconds.

Police said if a motorist refuses to take part in the test is could result in a criminal code conviction or a suspended driver's licence along with the loss of 20 demerit points and fines.

“It goes without saying that someone’s ability to mask their impairment should not be the determining factor if someone gets home safely to their family each night,” Superintendent Grant St. Germaine said in the release.

St. Germaine is the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services.

RCMP said in 2023, 1,700 drivers were charged with impaired driving in Saskatchewan, which is roughly five people per day.

More than one third of all fatal collisions in 2023 involved alcohol, RCMP added.