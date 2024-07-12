REGINA
Regina

    • These Sask. communities broke weather records on Thursday

    Share

    Several communities in Saskatchewan set new daily maximum temperature records on Thursday as the heat continues to blanket the province.

    The Assiniboia area set a new record of 35.5 C on Thursday, with a previous record of 35.1 C set in 2021, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    According to the federal weather service, the Coronach area reached a new record of 36.4 C, beating the old record of 36.1 C set in 1968.

    A new record of 34 C was set in the Hudson Bay area, beating the old record of 33.5 set in 2021.

    The Lucky Lake area reached a new record of 33.8 C on Thursday, while the old record of 32.2 C was set in 2021.

    In the Outlook area, a new record of 34 C was reached, beating the old record of 33.9 C set almost 100 years ago. Records in this area have been kept since 1915.

    A new record of 32.8 C was set in the Waskesiu Lake area on Thursday, beating the old record of 31.1 C set in 2002.

    The entire province was under a heat warning on Wednesday. On Friday, central and Northern Saskatchewan remain under the warning.

    For current warnings and watches, visit ECCC

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News