REGINA -- Another Saskatchewan resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The province said the person, in the 80-plus age group, was from the northwest zone. This is the province’s 45th death related to COVID-19.

Saskatchewan also reported 197 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing active cases to 3,322.

In a release, the government said six new cases are located in the far northwest zone, four are from the far northeast zone, five are from the northwest zone, 17 are from the north central zone, five are from the north east zone, 56 are from Saskatoon, one is from the central west zone, five are from the central east zone, 73 are from Regina, 16 are from the southwest zone, five are from the south central zone and two are from the southeast zone.

Two new cases are also pending residence information. Five cases that were pending residence information have been assigned, including four in the north central zone and one in the northwest zone.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new cases is 234, or 19.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

The province currently has 106 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 88 in inpatient care and 18 in intensive care.

Another 137 people were reported recovered from the virus on Saturday.

REGIONALLY

328 active cases are from the far north area (129 far northwest, 61 far north central, 138 far northeast)

731 active cases are from the north area (263 northwest, 373 north central, 95 northeast)

1,108 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

636 active cases are from the Regina area

142 active cases are from the central area (57 central west, 85 central east)

354 active cases are from the south area (97 southwest, 104 south central, 153 southeast)

On Friday, 3,359 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.