REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries on Wednesday.

New cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North East (two), North West (one), North Central (one), Saskatoon (three), Regina (six), and South East (three) zones.

A total of 363 cases are considered active.

Fifty-four Saskatchewan residents are in hospital related to the virus, including nine in intensive care.

Daily new cases in the province have stayed well below 50 for the past six days, ever since a spike of 114 on July 8.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 39, or 3.3 per 100,000 people.

There were 6,358 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 1,313,423 doses.

As of Wednesday, 73 per cent of people 12 years and older have received their first dose, while 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province has detected 12,287 variants of concern via screening.

No new lineage results were reported. As of Tuesday, 7,747 variant cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing. Of those cases, 6,952 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 408 are Gamma (P.1), 377 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).